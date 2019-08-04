Partly cloudy with overnight fog Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight, Lows 61-64.

MONDAY: Broken clouds, chance for a storm to develop in the afternoon, Highs 81-84.

TUESDAY: Partial sunshine and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, Highs 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms, Highs 79-83.

THURSDAY: A few clouds linger but mostly dry, High 82-85.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cooler, Highs 80-83.

SATURDAY: Cooler air continues with sunshine, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs just above 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler