Partly cloudy with overnight fog Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight, Lows 61-64.
MONDAY: Broken clouds, chance for a storm to develop in the afternoon, Highs 81-84.
TUESDAY: Partial sunshine and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms, Highs 79-83.
THURSDAY: A few clouds linger but mostly dry, High 82-85.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cooler, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Cooler air continues with sunshine, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs just above 80.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler