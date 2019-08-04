Partly cloudy with overnight fog Sunday night

1  of  3
7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight, Lows 61-64.
MONDAY: Broken clouds, chance for a storm to develop in the afternoon, Highs 81-84.
TUESDAY: Partial sunshine and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms, Highs 79-83.
THURSDAY: A few clouds linger but mostly dry, High 82-85.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cooler, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Cooler air continues with sunshine, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs just above 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

