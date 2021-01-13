Partly sunny and mild for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies will give way to some pockets of sunshine as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the lower 40s which is slightly warmer than average. Clouds were rather stubborn yesterday and did not clear out how they were supposed to but today they are expected to clear out some as we progress through the morning and into the afternoon. It will be a temperate day in the Ohio Valley. It will also be slightly windy with winds blowing from the southwest around 7-12mph with gusts of 20 possible. That will make it feel slightly colder outside.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds will blanket the region once again with glimmers of sunshine expected as well. Instead of the overcast and grey sky rut, we are now in the partly cloudy one. At least we are able to see periods of sun at times. We will also continue on with temperatures in the mid to low 40s for our high.

FRIDAY: Cloudy conditions return but we also have a chance for some precipitation. A low-pressure system is expected to sweep through Friday and that could drop some rain showers in the afternoon before it turns over to snow showers by evening and into the weekend. We will also see a sharp drop in temperature back closer to seasonable and then colder than average. Highs will be in the low 40s and dropping throughout the day. Winds will be a factor and make it feel colder.

SATURDAY: There is a chance we see some snow showers in the region to begin the weekend. A cold air-mass will make its presence felt with highs in the lower 30s. Winds could play a factor and make it feel brisk outside.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 30s. We could see a passing snow flurry or two.

MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s. No excitement as we return to the wintry grey color in the skies.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and wintry grey conditions return. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey