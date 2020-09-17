Partly sunny skies this Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: The last Thursday in Summer 2020 will feature partly sunny skies and some morning fog. If you are heading out and about on the early morning commute, the areas that typically see fog (near the Ohio River) will be impacted by similar conditions as yesterday. Comfortable weather will continue today with seasonal temperatures. This will be the last day of any real warmth in the forecast so get out and enjoy. There could be a stray sprinkle due to the mostly cloudy/partly sunny conditions anticipated. All and all, not to shabby of a day. Highs will be around 76-78.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected and the forecast into the weekend looks dry and fall-like. It may be a little chilly to some because temperatures are expected to be well below average. This will certainly get you in the mood for fall. Perfect sweatshirt and sweatpants weather. Highs around 68-70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler weather as we approach the Autumnal Equinox (3 days away!). High temperatures will be around 66-68. Good weather to have a fire outdoors and curl up in a blanket.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and the cooler air mass will stay put, giving us below average temperatures. Flannel weather is a good comparison to this weekends temperatures. Highs around 67-69.

MONDAY: To start the next work week I am seeing the dry weather continue on with sunny skies. Highs around 68-70.

TUESDAY: We are officially in Fall! Now it is okay to decorate in all orange and get the Halloween decorations out as well. If you haven’t done so yet….. It is okay if you did. Weather wise we will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs around 69-71

WEDNESDAY: The first official full day of fall will see seasonable temperatures as well as dry conditions once again. Highs around 73-75.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey