Partly sunny, yet warm for Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A nice fair weather day across the Ohio Valley, as cloud coverage started to dissipate early on this afternoon. The sunshine peaked out and allowed those thermometers to warm up to the mid 70s this afternoon. At times this morning though, there was that smell of Fall in the air. No real threat for rain, even this evening as broad high pressure continues on. Patchy clouds will be around tonight into Thursday. Those clouds will help reduce the coverage of fog for tomorrow morning’s commute. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s for most. More clouds are expected tomorrow with two more days of above average temps.

THURSDAY: Increasing cloud coverage as we transition into the afternoon hours. Another warmer than average day, as temperatures flirt with 80 degrees for the high. Our next weather maker is expected to approach and move through this weekend. That will be the culprit for added clouds in the skies. The only threat for rain will be late in the evening hours, if not right around midnight. Most if not all of that rain will be scattered in nature.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the afternoon/evening hours thanks to our next weather maker that will finally drop the temperatures back down to the seasonable levels. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Some portions of the Ohio Valley will remain dry and clear for Friday night football. Friday’s temperatures will hover in the upper 70s once again.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend, rain showers will be around the region. This weather maker will provide some shower activity throughout the morning and afternoon, but also restore temperatures to the seasonable levels for mid-October. Highs on Saturday will hold steady in the mid 60s with overnight temps back in the mid 40s. It will be a cool and refreshing start to your Sunday.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds return to the area by the time we head into the end of the weekend. Sky coverage will start to improve after a rain filled Saturday with temperatures maxing out in the lower 60s. Finally Fall flannel weather again.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for the start of the work-week. Temperatures max out in the mid 60s. It will have the Fall-feel that everyone has been searching for.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable for your Tuesday. Thermometers will hover in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we approach mid-week. Temps will be back in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey