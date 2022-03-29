Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Old Man Winter wants every last bit of cold and chilly weather to reign over the Ohio Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas north of I 70.

Winter Weather Advisory issued until 12 PM Wednesday.

Counties that are included are Hancock and Brooke for West Virginia as well as Jefferson, Harrison, and Carroll for Ohio.

The advisory goes into effect at midnight Wednesday and runs until 12 PM Wedneday.

Pockets of snow, sleet, and freezing rain could develop after midnight with impacts to the morning commute possible. Be vigilant tomorrow morning as you head out the door.

A light glaze of ice is possible as surface temperatures fluctuate around the freezing mark tomorrow.