Patchy A.M. flurries could make morning commute slick

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A weak cold front swinging through the region this morning will give way to some snow flurries during the early morning commute timeframe. Accumulation of an inch or less is expected in the valleys where the hilltops could see slightly more. The ridges to our east remain forecast to see upwards of 5″, warranting the NWS to issue a Winter Weather Advisory. The main impacts will be blowing snow as winds are expected to be gusting upwards of 25 mph with sustained winds at 10-15 mph blowing from the west. With little accumulation expected, highways are expected to be wet with back road ways and hilltops becoming slick. Keep that in mind as you prepare for your day. Into the afternoon, snow showers will diminish and we could see some partial clearing and patchy sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures will top off in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Filtered sunlight behind some clouds are expected for the late stages of the work-week. We are expected to be a little breezy as well with gusts up to 25 mph while sustained winds are around 10-15 mph blowing from the southwest. Temperatures will flirt with 40 degrees for your high.

FRIDAY: Patchy snow flurries are expected as a weak upper level disturbance swings through. We will return to the mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with the prominent feature being the clouds. But there is a chance we see some sun. Temperatures will top off in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: A system could be moving through that brings some impactful weather to the Ohio Valley. We could start the day seeing snow flurries then transitioning to rain as temperatures warm into the afternoon. Still too far in advance to lock anything in. This will need to be monitored and we will keep you updated. Temperatures top off in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions continue on with scattered snow flurries expected. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey