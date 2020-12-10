Patchy A.M. fog leads to more sunshine in the afternoon this Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating the Jewish holiday! We are also just two weeks away from Christmas Eve, man time is flying by! Looking at your weather, we have a good day in store. High pressure is scooting in from the SW and that is actually allowing us to have some fog formation in the valley areas this morning, as well as clear us out from the overcast skies. A nice and calm day is expected from the weather department. Calm winds will blow from the southeast around 5mph today and it will remain dry. We can expect to see more sunshine as the afternoon rolls around. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average, topping off in the upper 40s if not low 50s. Enjoy the “warmth” since this does not happen often for us in the Ohio Valley.

FRIDAY: Two weeks away from Christmas! Santa has been working hard and is checking that list twice. Partly cloudy skies and sunshine will stick around as we begin to think about what are we going to do this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the mid 50s and it will again be another warmer than average day for us. It will be dry and calm ahead of an advancing low pressure system that will swing through late Saturday.

SATURDAY: Our warm up will continue on into Saturday afternoon, but rain showers are expected to make an appearance to the Ohio Valley as a low-pressure system is forecast to sweep through. Our high temperature will be in the mid 50s. The cold front is expected to sweep through in the late afternoon and early evening hours, bringing us a good rain event as we are closing in on to be close to six inches below average on accumulated precipitation for the year. Remember that record dry July?

SUNDAY: Early morning showers will taper off to cloudy conditions for your Sunday. Temperatures will hover around the mid 40s and will drop as we head into the afternoon as colder air starts to funnel into the region.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases some colder air into the region as well as a return to the mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions continue on as well as the colder air in place. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and seasonable, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey