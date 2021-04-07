Patchy clouds and feeling more like Summer than Spring

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Yesterday felt more like summer with our high temps getting into the upper 70s. Another day like that is in store for today. High temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and will probably have you thinking about a pool to cool off. It has been unseasonably warm the past few days with our average high for this time only in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies will line the Ohio Valley and there could be some instance where we see mostly sunshine. Rain does not look to be a threat until tomorrow. Winds will blow from the southwest around 3-7 mph. As we head into the overnight, patchy clouds will linger on as well as some mild air. Temps will bottom out in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: The next weather maker will bring widespread rain into the Ohio Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. The AM hours will showcase partly cloudy skies and then rain showers will start to roll in after lunch and towards dinner. Expect a good soaking rain from start to finish with a chance for some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Shower activity is likely to continue Thursday night and continue through the day Friday. Winds will also start to pick up and blow from the southeast around 10-15 mph with a gust of 25 possible.

FRIDAY: Rain showers will linger on into the end of the work week. There is a chance that we see a stray rumble of thunder in the afternoon hours. Expect to need the umbrella for yet another day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Once the rain wraps up, expect to be stuck under mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: The weekend has the chance of seeing some lingering shower activity. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Spotty showers are likely in the afternoon and when it is not raining, expect to see mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: The latter half of the weekend looks the same as Saturday. A chance for some rain showers with high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and some sun return as we head into the next work week. Temperatures will stay around 70 degrees for our high.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still warmer than average. High temperatures will top off in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey