Patchy clouds and mild

7-Day Forecast

CHRISTMAS EVE: AM fog, a mix of sun and clouds, cooler, Highs around 47-50. CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny and comfortable, Highs 53-55. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, very mild, Highs 55-57. FRIDAY: Clouds continue, Highs near 55. SATURDAY: Chance for PM rain showers, mainly cloudy, Highs 51-53. SUNDAY: Rain showers likely with cloudy skies, overnight showers and flurries mix possible, Highs 50-52. MONDAY: Chance rain and light snow showers, Highs 41-43.