Patchy clouds and mild

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog Lows 36-40.

THURSDAY: More clouds and still mild, Highs near 60.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and mild, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 58-60

SUNDAY: Clouds skies with heavier rain showers, Highs 61-65.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain changing to snow, Highs near 40.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with snow flurries, Highs 32-36.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer in the afternoon, Highs 34-38.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

