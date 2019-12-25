Patchy clouds and mild

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog Lows 36-40.
THURSDAY: More clouds and still mild, Highs near 60.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds and mild, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 58-60
SUNDAY: Clouds skies with heavier rain showers, Highs 61-65.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain changing to snow, Highs near 40.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with snow flurries, Highs 32-36.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer in the afternoon, Highs 34-38.
