7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: After a very active evening across the Ohio Valley last night, weather was tamer and calmer for your Thursday. We began the day a bit cloudy with patches of valley fog. We noticed grey skies sticking around for the most part, although a few pockets of sunshine were around. Westerly/northwesterly winds also influenced temperatures and dew points. Temperatures were cooler today, maxing out in the mid to upper 60s. Muggy levels were also nonexistent, a nice change of pace. High pressure will gradually clear out the prominent cloud cover across our area as we head deeper into the evening hours. Tonight, we will continue with the gradual clearing. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest with slightly warmer conditions for tomorrow. Overnight lows will be cooler than average, as we bottom out in the mid to low 50s. Valley fog is again a possibility.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy skies for the area with temperatures in the mid-70s. Most of the daytime hours will stay dry, although rain will likely develop in the late evening hours. Winds will blow from the west around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Our next widespread weather maker will likely bring showers and storms to the forecast, primarily in the morning hours of Saturday. We could trend to be on the drier side into the afternoon, but a stray pocket of rain could still be present. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: High pressure starts to make its way back into the region, allowing for filtered sunshine. Sky coverage will likely be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a small chance we see a few spotty pockets of rain in the afternoon, but coverage will be spotty. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mainly clear is the trend for now, although a few patchy clouds are not out of the realm of possibility. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with high heat expected mid-week. A stray shower could fire up in the afternoon, but we stay mainly dry.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with warmer air on the rise. Daytime highs sit in the mid-80s. It will be a good pool day.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain likely. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s. Chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon are possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional chances for rain. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey