7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a wonderful start to the work-week with high pressure overhead, meaning bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine for OH, WV, and PA for the first Monday of the month. It did feel chilly, we started the day with temps in the lower 40s but rebounded into the mid-60s this afternoon. Just a few high, thin, and wispy cirrus clouds became present in the second half of the day with the remnants of Ian still around. Winds were not much of a factor today, blowing from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds will likely increase and stunt any ability for fog formation. It will be another cool/chilly start to the day with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Some of the valley could dip into the 30s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sunshine for the day. We will start the morning hours with more clouds in the skies compared to a thinning effect for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. High pressure will keep the region dry. Overnight lows will be down in the lower 40s again.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies as we head into mid-week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for daytime highs. Average highs for the early start of October is the upper 60s. We will see a brief warmup even through the day Thursday.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. Temperatures will likely max out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will trend dry, but the advancement of a cold front will drop temperatures and possible rain for Friday.

FRIDAY: An increasing cloud deck is likely with a rude awakening to some cold air. As a cold front moves in, we could see a few rounds of rain in the morning and afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wind could also be a bit breezy. Friday night into Saturday morning, overnight lows will be down in the upper 30s. This means we could see isolated instances of frost developing. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cold air. Daytime highs struggle to get out of the mid to low 50s. Saturday night into Sunday morning overnight lows will be down in the mid-30s. This means we could see instances of frost developing. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors. I will keep an eye out for changes in the temperatures.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine with high pressure still in control. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures returning to the 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey