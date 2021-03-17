Patchy clouds and sunshine for your St. Patrick’s Day

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The tide has turned and I was able to find a four-leaf clover and change the weather! Not really, but relatively speaking we are expected to see some of that bright yellow orb today. Temperatures will also be on the climb today as we are expected to get in the mid 60s. The luck of warm weather does only last today because we are expected to see widespread rain in the Valley tomorrow and into early Friday morning. Winds will be rather calm today, blowing from the northeast this morning and then changing to the south this afternoon. As we head into the late evening time periods, rain showers could start in our western counties and will become more widespread as we head into Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Breakout the rain boots and umbrellas because widespread rain is expected for the Ohio Valley. A good steady rain is likely as well as some areas could see some pockets of heavier rain into the afternoon. A stray rumble of thunder is also possible. Breezy conditions are favorable with the system swinging through, we could see gusts of 25 mph as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be holding steady in the mid 50s before dropping as we head into the overnight to the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will continue on into the morning hours of your Friday before we start to clear out by lunchtime. Expect to deal with breezy conditions in the morning hours as well. Temperatures will be a bit colder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The afternoon hours should produce some sunshine.

SATURDAY: Ah yes, we are officially in Spring! Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will return as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 50s. This will be the start of a very pleasant stretch of weather for the Ohio Valley.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Have those sunglasses on hand as you head out and about.

MONDAY: The nice stretch of weather is likely to continue as we start the next work-week. Temperatures will top off in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies will also stick around.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with temperatures topping off in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey