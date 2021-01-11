Patchy clouds will allow the sun to stick around to start the new week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine we received this weekend. It truly felt like we had not seen the sun in an eternity but luckily we look to keep it around for a few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected as we swing into the new work week. We will not see warmth from our high temperature which will hover around 40 degrees but the sun will make it feel warmer. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: The seasonable air mass is expected to hover in the Ohio Valley the next couple of days, not allowing our temperatures to swing too much. We will top off in the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. A stray cloud here or there is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and seasonable temps as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the lower 40s again.

THURSDAY: Clouds look to return as we head closer to the weekend ahead of a system that could bring us some precipitation. Thursday looks to remain dry with temperatures in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds continue on but we also have a chance for some precipitation. A low-pressure system is expected to sweep through Friday and that could drop some wintry mix late in the day before it turns over to snow showers for the weekend. We will also see a sharp drop in temperature back closer to seasonable and then colder than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Winds could make it feel colder.

SATURDAY: There is a chance we see some snow showers in the region to begin the weekend. A cold air-mass will make its presence felt with highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and seasonable with highs topping off in the mid 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey