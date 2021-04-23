Patchy clouds with sun for your Friday forecast

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: The Freeze Warning is set to expire at 9 AM but may get called off slightly earlier as temps are in the mid to low 30s to begin your day. Conditions will once again be improving as we end the work-week. Early on this morning, we will see a bit more sun compared to what is expected this afternoon. Clouds look to move in after lunch, but will still provide sunshine and warmth to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will max out in the upper 50s today, which is better than the high temp yesterday of 47 degrees. Winds will also start to ease up, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. We will stay mainly clear as the overnight hours roll in. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s. All and all a nice day to be outside and take advantage of the sunshine.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning hours but rainy conditions will return by the afternoon and linger on into the evening as our next weather maker swings in. A good soaking rain will overtake the Ohio Valley, but flooding does not look to be a concern. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Patchy rain showers will wrap up by the early morning hours and then partly cloudy skies will return. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees for your high. Breezy winds are likely to return and we could see gusts upwards of 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Temperature will max out in the mid to upper 60s. This will start a stretch of weather where upper level warming will increase temperatures to near Summer-like conditions by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Mainly clear skies once again and we are heating up. High temps will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Upper level warming will have our temperatures soaring near 80 degrees by the next work-week. However, cloudy skies look to dominate the region and we could see a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: We will stay cloudy, but well above average temperature wise to end the month of April. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey