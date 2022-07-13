7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A sun filled start to the day is what Ohio Valley woke up to this Wednesday! Bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the board. It was a seasonable start to the morning with overnight lows in the mid-60s with a return of sunshine and increasingly warm air. Some fair-weather cumulus clouds started to bubble up this afternoon, but it just provides eye candy for you to look at. Rain activity was positioned across Northern Ohio, with most of our region trending dry. A stray sprinkle is not out of the realm of possibility for the overnight hours. Daytime highs today were in the seasonable Summer standard, maxing out in the mid-80s. Dew point temperatures were just on the verge of being sticky. It will feel more refreshing tomorrow. Tonight, a spotty sprinkle or two could work through our northern counties. Overnight lows will be down in the mid to 60s. Winds will blow from the west around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Plentiful blue skies and sunshine across the board with that pocket of high pressure in place. The ingredients are in place for an isolated shower to pop-up for areas south of I 70, but I expect most of us to remain dry. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. It will not feel sticky, thanks to a return of northwesterly winds.

FRIDAY: More sun to end the week with temperatures back in the seasonable summer standard! Meaning we will max out in the mid to low 80s. A great day to be out by the pool or grill up some burgers and hot dogs for dinner!

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with a slight increase in temperatures. We will trend back in the mid-80s for daytime highs with a return of mugginess. Rain activity will start to pickup for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of scattered showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Our next cold front is expected to push through then. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A chance for scattered showers will be in play for the start of the new week. An active upper-level air pattern will keep the incremental chances for rain around as well.

TUESDAY: More clouds and possible showers for the morning/afternoon hours of Tuesday. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and chances for rain across the board. Maximum temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey