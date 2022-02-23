7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a rather quiet and glum looking day across the Ohio Valley with colder air seeping in throughout the day as well. We reached our daytime high just after midnight of 59 degrees with the colder air moving in since then. We will continue with the downward trend of temps for the rest of the day as colder air moves in. Aside from a few snowflakes for areas north of I-70, we have not seen much in terms of precipitation. That will not be the case for tomorrow. As we transition into the overnight hours, we will see a return of scattered snow flurries through the AM commute tomorrow with little to now accumulation. A small pocket of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out either. We will wake up to temps in the mid 20s with a slight wind chill possible.

THURSDAY: Another dynamic weather event is possible for our region, and it starts early in the day. A few pockets of snow could move in early in the day with little accumulation. However, be mindful that slick spots are possible for the morning commute. We go into a break from precip activity until the afternoon and evening when rain showers should pick up. There could be some steady, heavy pockets of rain for the evening commute. It will likely be a cold rain as well, with high temps in the mid to 30s. Thursday night into Friday, there could be a few pockets of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air nudges into the mid to low levels of our atmosphere. Something to keep in mind for Friday mornings commute.

FRIDAY: More clouds and another chance for wintry mix throughout the morning hours. Most of the precip should fall as rain, however pockets of freezing rain is potential concern early on. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees with colder air and dropping temperatures funneling in later in the day. A quiet, yet colder pattern lingers around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will stay closer to the mid 30s. At least we are expected to see a return of some sunshine for now. Hopefully that trend can stick around for a bit longer.

SUNDAY: More clouds in the area with temperatures remaining in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds could make it feel slightly colder. A stray pocket of rain showers could move in late in the day.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy is the trend for right now. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with breezy winds likely across the area.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with mild air returning. We will max out thermometers in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A sun and clouds mix for the midpoint of the new work-week. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey