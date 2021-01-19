Patchy flurries with small windows of sun

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Well, we have some potential for good news from the weather department today. We could see a brief period of sun/blue skies into the afternoon. I do not expect to see wall to wall sunshine but a flicker or two of sunlight is expected for the Ohio Valley. Besides that cloudy skies are expected to start off and end the day once again. We will continue on seeing some patchy flurries in the region as well with the higher elevations to our east in a winter weather advisory. We could see up to a new coating of light snow, enough that you will only need to brush off the snow. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s today thanks to the brief pocket of clearing expected. Winds will once again make it feel colder, blowing from the W/SW around 8-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: As we head into the midpoint of the work-week, we continue on the trend of seeing cloudy skies and not much sunshine. Temperatures will be back in the lower 30s. We also keep the chance of some passing snow flurries in the area, mainly tomorrow morning. Winds will be a factor blowing from the west around 10-15 mph. Wind chill will be a player.

THURSDAY: Considerable cloudiness once again for the Ohio Valley. We are also expected to be a little breezy as well with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s and could even flirt with 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Patchy snow flurries are expected as a weak upper level disturbance swings through. We will continue on seeing the cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds with the prominent feature being the clouds. But there is a chance we see some sun. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: A system could be moving through that brings some impactful weather to the Ohio Valley. We could start the day seeing a wintry mix then transitioning to rain as temperatures warm into the afternoon. Still too far in advance to lock anything in. This will need to be monitored and we will keep you updated.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey