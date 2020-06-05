Patchy fog and a few showers Friday morning

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: AM patchy fog and showers, gradually becoming sunny with PM pop-up storms, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Isolated AM showers possible then becoming sunny and less humid, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs around 75.
MONDAY: Staying dry and pleasant, Highs around 80.
TUESDAY: Warming up with a blend of sunshine and clouds, Highs 86-89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for PM showers and storms, Highs 87-89.
THURSDAY: Some sun with storms possible, Highs 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

