Patchy frost Saturday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost, Lows 34-38.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 60-64.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 60-62.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 63-67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 70-74.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with a few spotty showers, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker