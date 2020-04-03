Patchy frost Saturday morning

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, dry and seasonable, breezy, Highs 53-56.TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with patchy frost, Lows 32-35.FRIDAY: Sunshine continues and slightly warmer, Highs 57-60.SATURDAY: Beautiful day with sunshine, rain at night, Highs 61-64.SUNDAY: Scattered morning rain showers, mostly cloudy, Highs 62-64.MONDAY: Continuing to warm, mostly dry, broken clouds, Highs 67-69.TUESDAY: Much warmer with showers/iso'd thunderstorm, Highs near 70.WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm, Highs near 70.