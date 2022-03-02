7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.

THURSDAY: Our maximum temperature for Thursday will be reached just after midnight, in the mid 40s. From there, our winds will shift and blow from the northwest allowing colder air to return. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s and it could feel slightly cooler when we account for the winds. Cloud cover will around early in the day with some patchy clearing through the afternoon hours. Thursday night into Friday morning, temps will dip down into the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Sky coverage will be cloudy again with temperatures back on the upwards climb. We will be closer to the mid 40s for our maximum high. It will be a dry and quiet day for the Ohio Valley. Very warm air is in store for the weekend, but it will likely be muddy and slick with widespread rain back in the forecast area.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of rain shower activity late in the day. Most of the daytime hours will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s and it will feel more like Spring! Breezy winds start to return later with gusts of 30 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Rain showers with some pockets of steady, soaking rain for Sunday morning and early afternoon. Localized flooding into Monday is possible with model data suggesting upwards of 1.5″ of rain through that period. I will continue to track and monitor this system. Temperatures flirt with the mid to upper 60s for our daytime high. Winds will likely stay breezy as well.

MONDAY: More chances for rain as we start off the new week, with pockets of steady rain again. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s and it will feel like a Monday due to the rain.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and rain showers should be wrapping up by the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A stray glimpse of sunshine in our forecast. Yes, there is a chance after all the rain this past weekend. High temps will be in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey