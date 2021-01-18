Patchy snowflakes and colder for your MLK Day

7-Day Forecast

MLK DAY: Another start to the work week will showcases mostly cloudy skies today and it looks like they will dominate the skies for the rest of the week. Not much sunshine is expected today or through the workweek either. We could see some passing snow showers in the A.M. hours today and there could be an isolated flurry into the afternoon. A coating to an inch is possible today. Temperatures wise we will be topping off in the low 30s today as a colder air-mass is in place and it does not look to be going anywhere anytime soon. Winds will make it feel colder today as we are expected to see winds from the SW around 8-12mph with gusts of 20 possible.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme and that will be the talking point over the next couple of days. There is a chance for some isolated flurries for the region throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: As we head into the midpoint of the work-week, we continue on the trend of seeing cloudy skies and not much sunshine. Temperatures will be back in the lower 30s. We also keep the chance of some passing snow flurries in the area as well.

THURSDAY: Considerable cloudiness once again for the Ohio Valley. We are also expected to be a little breezy as well. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold front is expected to sweep through as we head into Friday evening, meaning we are likely to see some form of precipitation and right now it looks like snow. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s and it will also be breezy.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

SUNDAY: The weekend does not help us see the sunshine. We are likely to remain cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey