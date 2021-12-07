Patchy snowflakes as we head into mid week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mainly dry and cloudy would best describe the weather this Tuesday. It was cold for sure, but at least the wind was not as prominent. High temperatures today struggled to get out of the low 30s for our daytime high. We will see a few snowflakes starting to fall as we head into the evening and through the overnight hours. The good news is, we will not see anything in terms of major accumulation. We have much drier air aloft and that will suppress any snow making ability in the atmosphere. A general coating is likely across our area with an inch possible on hilltops. Temperatures into tomorrow morning will drop down in the lower 20s once again with feels like temps in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers in the early AM hours. Snow totals will be around a coating to an inch in some of the higher terrain areas. The main system stays well to our south, with the possibility of just a few snowflakes for us as well. Much drier air aloft will help keep high snow totals at bay. High temps for the afternoon will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies and it feels repetitive talking about them. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s and we could see some spotty rain showers if not wintry mix develop during the late evening hours. Overnight Thursday into Friday, we will see rising temperatures.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer than average as we end the week. High temperatures warm up towards the upper 50s. However, it is trending to be rain plagued with scattered showers likely across the valley through the morning and afternoon. Overnight into Saturday morning, we will see rising temps once again.

SATURDAY: Grey and cloudy with a potential rain maker on its way in. We will see widespread rain across the valley with much warmer air around, as high temps could be in the low to mid 60s. We could be on a record watch for the Wheeling Ohio Co. Airport, the record high for Dec 11 is 64 degrees from 2007. We could tie or break that in the morning hours. Winds could also be a bit breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and trending on the drier side. We could see an isolated sprinkle early in the day, but most should stay dry. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the new week. High pressure is expected back in the forecast, allowing the sunshine to return. Temps get back into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry for now. High pressure will stay intact and allow temps around 50 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey