Patchy sun and clouds expected for Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: partly cloudy skies are expected to kickoff your Friday. Broken clouds are expected to build into the afternoon, filtering in sunlight off and on today. It is shaping up to be a rather nice day, especially when the sun is out. It may feel slightly muggy. There is a small chance for some rain showers to our south and east. I expected the ridges to receive rain and leave much of the Upper Ohio Valley dry. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: If you were missing warmer air across the Ohio Valley, it is returning. Temperatures will start to increase as we begin the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Mugginess will be around making it feel sticky outside. It is shaping up to be a very nice weekend to cool off in the pool. Highs around 85-87.

SUNDAY: Another above average temperature day expected with again mostly sunny skies. Highs around 88-90.

MONDAY: The typical summer weather is expected for the beginning of the next work week. I anticipate the start off the day to be nice but as we head into the afternoon, a chance for showers and storms. Highs around 89-91.

TUESDAY: Same setup as Tuesday, nice start, threat for P.M. showers and storms. Highs around 89-888.

WEDNESDAY: Waking up on Wednesday and knowing it is the midpoint to the next work week already should be good. Weather wise, there is a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 87-89.

THURSDAY:Good first half of day, then threat for P.M. showers and storms. High temperatures around 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey