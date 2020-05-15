Peeks of sun then strong storms this evening

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Some sunshine, rain and storms in afternoon, few strong, Highs 76-80.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with storms before 1 am, few heavy, windy, Lows 60-62.
SATURDAY: Morning clouds then afternoon sun, stray shower, Highs 74-77.
SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, but very warm, Highs 78-81.
MONDAY: Showers and some thunder, overcast, mild, Highs 69-71.
TUESDAY: Slightly cooler with clouds and showers, Highs 65-68.
WEDNESDAY: Little sun, rain showers continue, Highs 64-67.
THURSDAY: Mild with mostly cloudy sky, Highs near 70.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman