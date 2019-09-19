Perfect sunny weather part 2

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and pleasantly warm, Highs 79-82.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly air again, Lows near 55.
FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, warming up some, Highs 82-85.
SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Still very warm, partly sunny, a shower late day, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY(AUTUMN): Scattered showers and mostly cloudy, Highs 79-82.
TUESDAY: Slightly cooler and partly sunny, Highs 76-79.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly dry again and more seasonable, Highs 75-78.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman