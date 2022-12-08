7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Grey and cloudy with rain showers possible as we head into the evening hours across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 40s. Winds could be somewhat a factor through the day, but not anything of concern.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with near seasonable temperatures back in the forecast. A stray sprinkle is possible early in the day. We will max out in the mid to upper 40s. Broad high pressure will keep the region dry, but clouds will stay overhead.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the mid to low 40s. A stray shower or two is possible.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies for the area. A stay shower or two is possible, but nothing widespread. Temperatures will max out in the lower 40s. Winds will start to increase as we head into the evening hours.

TUESDAY: Rain showers return with an uptick in winds. Our next weather system will return breezy winds to the Ohio Valley and widespread rain showers by mid-week. Temperatures return to the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: We will continue the theme with off/on rain showers for the morning hours of Wednesday. A stray pocket of mist is not out of the realm of possibility for the afternoon. The slow-moving system will finally push out towards the evening hours. Daytime highs will be closer to the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be a factor as well.

THURSDAY: Rain will continue through the morning hours. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s Winds will also be a bit breezy.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey