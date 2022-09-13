7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It felt like Fall across the Ohio Valley this morning with a slight chill in the air. We woke to temperatures in the mid-50s with patches of fog across the area. Once that lifted, we did filter in a bit of sunshine. As we transitioned closer to lunch, areas north of I 70 started to see a few light pockets of rain develop and move through. It was nothing widespread or problematic. Most of the rain started to wrap up this afternoon with clouds still around. Temperatures today struggled to get out of the mid to upper 60s due to the prominent cloud cover. It also felt very refreshing with no mugginess in the air. That will stick around for the rest of the week. Tonight, clouds will partially clear out with overnight lows back in the mid to low 50s for morning temperatures. Have a light jacket as you step out the door. There could be a few pockets of fog as well.

WEDNESDAY: Another crisp morning for the Ohio Valley as wakeup temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s. Grab a jacket as you head out the door but a difference for Wednesday’s weather vs Tuesday’s, it will be warmer and sunnier. That means temperatures will be back in the upper 70s for our daytime high. Also pack the sunglasses and keep them around. We will be under the influence of high pressure for the next several days. A few clouds are possible in the afternoon hours. This will be one of the best stretches of weather for the Ohio Valley in a long time. Patchy river valley fog is possible for the Thursday morning commute.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies for most of the day with the influence of high pressure staying in control. A weak upper-level disturbance will cross the region late morning, allowing for temperatures to be a bit cooler than Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s. Patchy river valley fog is possible for the Friday morning commute.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will trend to be a bit warmer, maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It may start to feel slightly muggy as we head into the weekend. Sunset on Friday is around 7:30, so maybe grab a light jacket before you head to your local stadium.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases much of the same. Sunshine, few clouds, and dry weather. This will also mean a slight uptick in temperatures. We will max out in the lower 80s with dew points trending slightly sticky.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and blue skies yet again for the second half of the weekend. It will be great weather to be outdoors once again. We max out thermometers in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: More sunshine as we head into the new week. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s. It will feel slightly sticky.

TUESDAY: Warmer air reigns supreme as we continue the dry and quiet spell. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies likely. A few spotty showers are possible but most of region trends dry.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey