Periods of sunshine Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds and continued cold, Lows 36-40.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs 53-57.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less breezy, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cool, Highs 53-57.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker