Periods of sunshine Saturday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: An upper level low-pressure system will swing into the Ohio Valley later today, bringing with it grey skies and spotty showers in the afternoon. The chilly air that is swinging into the Ohio Valley will keep our high temperatures in the lower 50s, which is about 10 degrees below average. This will be chilly since last week, we were treated to temps in the 70s and 80s. Maybe even think about having that furnace turn on to get some heat going through. The best time to see any rain activity will be in the later afternoon/early evening hours. The showers will be spotty in coverage and not everyone will get in on the action. Breezy conditions will also return, making it feel colder. Winds will blow from the west around 10-15 mph with a gust or two of 25 possible.