Periods of sunshine Saturday

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and continued cold, Lows 36-40.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs 53-57.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, Highs 56-60.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less breezy, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cool, Highs 53-57.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

