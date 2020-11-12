Pleasant beginning of the weekend

Thursday:  Cooler but more pleasant today.  Partly cloudy conditions outside today reaching the high temperature of 54 in the afternoon.

Friday:  Similar day to Thursday with mostly clear conditions and a high temperature of 56.

Saturday:  Cooling off a bit as we begin the weekend with a high of 52.  Skies should remain pretty nice with partly sunny conditions.

Sunday:  Rain moving back into the forecast starting in the late morning/afternoon and tapering out overnight.  High temperature of 62.

Monday:  Temperatures dropping with a high of 48.  Partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, high temperature of 45.

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny, high temperature of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

