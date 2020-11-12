Pleasant beginning of the weekend

(7-Day Forecast)

Thursday: Cooler but more pleasant today. Partly cloudy conditions outside today reaching the high temperature of 54 in the afternoon.

Friday: Similar day to Thursday with mostly clear conditions and a high temperature of 56.

Saturday: Cooling off a bit as we begin the weekend with a high of 52. Skies should remain pretty nice with partly sunny conditions.

Sunday: Rain moving back into the forecast starting in the late morning/afternoon and tapering out overnight. High temperature of 62.

Monday: Temperatures dropping with a high of 48. Partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high temperature of 45.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high temperature of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler