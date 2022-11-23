Pleasant sunny and warming weather continues as we move closer to Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Sunshine and warming temperatures for our Wednesday. So while we are half way through the week, more pleasant weather is still in-store. Clear skies continue for our day today with temperatures sitting above average in the mid to low 50’s.

Thursday: Pleasant weather and an A- for our Thanksgiving weather. Mostly sunny skies with models trending more sunny. High temperatures will once again be above average sitting in the upper 50’s. There will be some clouds for the morning, then clearing out once the sun comes on out. Clouds will start to roll back in once the sunsets out ahead of gloomy weather for the weekend.

Friday: Cooler and gloomy for Black Friday. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40’s under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. We will see some showers for the morning hours, with some activity as late as 1 or 2pm. This rain will be light to steady spotty to scattered showers.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy for the weekend but possibly back up to the 50’s. Temperatures will be sitting right around 50 degrees. Some spots in the low 50’s and some spots in the upper 40’s. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with showers starting to roll in after 7pm.

Sunday: Wet and gloomy for your Sunday. So if your planning on Traveling Sunday know that there will be moderate to heavy showers. Most of the rain will be for the morning hours, but we could see a couple showers through the afternoon as well as the evening.

Monday: Monday starts off with the chance for some Drizzle, but things will begin to look better not feel better. High temperatures in the mid to low 40’s. We will see skies clearing throughout the day. Starting of cloudy then mostly clear for the evening

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick