It has been a very pleasant day overall today across the Ohio Valley. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures just slightly below normal. We’ve seen a blanket of fair weather cumulus clouds move over the area, as well as our high of 81 degrees today. Low of 62 degrees tonight and dew points in the upper 50’s should lead to a pleasant feeling evening tonight. A great evening to sit outside and open up the windows

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy for your day tomorrow but still feeling great. You won’t have to worry about the sunscreen and sunglasses. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy to begin your week on Monday with highs in the lower 80’s. A couple spotty showers are possible.

Tuesday: A couple more spotty showers for your Tuesday. Otherwise remaining partly cloudy with highs remaining in the lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Clearing out for your Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies but temperatures on the rise with highs in the upper 80’s, possibly evening lower 90’s in some spots.

Thursday: Partly cloudy for your Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Some spotty afternoon thunder showers are possible.

Friday: Once again partly cloudy for your day on Friday. Temperatures remaining hot with highs in the upper 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to begin the weekend on Saturday with highs in the mid 80’s.

-StormTracker7 meteorologist Adam Feick