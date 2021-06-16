Plentiful sunshine and cooler air for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley, allowing for wall to wall sunshine for most of the day. However, the sunshine will come at a slight cost to our temperatures. Northwesterly winds at the surface are bringing in cooler Canadian air, meaning temps will be roughly 10 degrees below average. For your morning commute, expect to see temperatures in the lower 50s to start the day. It may be cold enough to grab a sweatshirt as you head out the door. There could be some areas of fog in our southern counties, but most of us will be clear to start the morning. Bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine is expected as we head throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures took a hit when the cold front swung through Monday. We will only see low 70s for our afternoon high temp. Get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Wash the car, cut the grass, weed the garden beds… Just enjoy the outdoors the best you can today since we deserve the sunshine. We will stay mostly clear into the overnight hours with temps falling to the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies will stick around as we begin to wrap up the work-week. Temperatures will warm up to the mid/upper 70s for our high. Another day to be outside and enjoying the mild air.

FRIDAY: The next weather maker is expected to roll through Friday afternoon and evening, bringing our next dose of rain. High temps get back near 80 degrees as well. Sunshine is likely early on with clouds increasing as we head closer to dinner. Clouds will plague us for most of the weekend.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and rain showers off and on are likely for your Saturday. It looks like we will see a soaking rain at times as a surface cold front crosses into the area. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees once again.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day Ohio Valley! We are also officially in Summer, WOOO! In terms of your weather, a few showers are likely in the morning hours but should wrap up by before lunch. Temps will be in the upper 70s if not low 80s for your high with sunshine returning after lunch. Clouds will likely build in late in the day with a stray shower possible.

MONDAY: The next work-week has a chance for rain showers and partly cloudy skies. Temps will stay in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a chance for rain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey