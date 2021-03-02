Plentiful sunshine for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The sun looks to return and prevail as we head into your Tuesday. High pressure is building in and that is associated with calm weather, meaning we will not see precip for several days. It is certainly a nice change in pace since we have been dealing with a couple days of rain and the mess that has been winter. Temperatures will run a bit colder than average, topping off in the upper 30s to low 40s. The sun will provide a warming feature, just not raise the thermometers too much. Breakout the sunglasses however, we will see clear skies today and for most of the work week. Winds will not play much of a factor, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer for your Wednesday. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 50s. Enjoy the sunshine and the warmest day of the work week!

THURSDAY: A few more clouds in the skies compared to what we had for the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will be topping off in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the week. Temperature wise, we will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for your high. We will continue the dry spell into the weekend as well.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds as the weekend moves in. Our high temperature will be in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice once again with highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the start of the second week of March. We will see temperatures on a warming trend, topping off in the low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey