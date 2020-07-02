Plentiful sunshine to kickoff your July 2

Today: Plentiful sunshine and fair weather cumulus clouds will be present through out the day. Highs between 86-88.

Friday: Hot with high humidity, a good day to be in a pool. Highs of 89-91 expected.

Saturday, July 4th: The temperatures will be cooking along with those grills. Highs around 88-90.

Sunday: Ramp up in temperatures and stickiness. Hot. Highs between 89-91.

Monday: Heat and humidity linger into the begining of the new work week. Highs around 90-92.

Tuesday: Our next chance for rain, YEAH!!! Highs around 87-89 with a 30% chance of P.M. rain.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for P.M. showers. Highs around 88-90

