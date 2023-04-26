WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After a dry stretch of weather and temperatures in the 80s, it feels more like early spring in the Ohio Valley. A staple for the season is also showers.

Plentiful rainfall is expected as we head into the last weekend of April and begin the month of May on Monday.

The Setup:

The upper air pattern will be conducive to rain activity as we head into the end of the week/weekend.

Upper air pattern through Friday.

There are near daily chances for rainfall because of the energy available in the atmosphere.

Chances for rain across the Ohio Valley over the next 7 days.

Over the next seven days, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has our region outlined in measuring around 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall over that span.

WPC Forecast rainfall for days 1-7.

As of right now, flooding concerns are low for our dry the area has been over the last week. The most rain plagued days over the next seven will be Friday and Sunday.