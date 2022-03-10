7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Pleasant weather returned to the Ohio Valley after a rather dreary and foggy start to the day. The good news, no falling precip for the day and warmer air and brighter skies lined the area. It was just a nice breath of fresh air after the return of snow yesterday and what is to come this weekend. High temperatures soared into the 50s this afternoon with a few more clouds in the sky past dinner. Tonight, we will stay with patchy cloud cover and the seasonable chill in the air for mid-March. Lows will be around the lower 30s with rather calm winds from the northeast, blowing around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for most of the day. Another round of precipitation is expected late in the evening hours with a changeover to snow for the beginning of the weekend. Old Man Winter has not forgotten about us yet! Daytime highs get into the mid 50s with colder air moving in afterwards. Early Saturday morning, we will see a full changeover to all snow. Accumulations will vary across the board. A general 4-7 inches of snow are possible through Saturday afternoon across Northern WV and Southeastern OH. A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the area and that will start on Saturday March 12th at 1 AM and expire Sunday March 13th at 1 AM.

SATURDAY: The morning hours will remind us that Old Man Winter is still here thanks to widespread snow activity and much colder air in store. Nowhere near 60-degree weather, but mid to low 30s for our daytime high. YIKES, Bundle up Ohio Valley! Snow showers should wrap up by the mid afternoon. How much snow is possible? We will likely see between 4-7 inches at this moment. This number can still change as we approach Saturday. Breezy winds with gusts of 35 mph could significantly reduce visibility for the morning hours. Wind chills will also be a factor with the prominent winds. Take it easy if you must travel early on. Colder air returns for the morning of Sunday, with low temps likely in the mid-teens.

SUNDAY: SPRING AHEAD! It is Daylight Saving Day, where we turn the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night or Sunday morning. Partly cloudy will best describe sky cover with a few rays of sun for the region as quiet weather returns. Temperatures will stay colder than average, just around 40 degrees for our maximum high. Winds could stay breezy for the morning hours.

MONDAY: A nice bump in temperatures for the new work-week with an upward trend throughout the week too! Daytime highs will be closer to 50 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with temps back in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the Ohio Valley and we will stay quiet in the weather department. High temps will approach 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: More rays of sun with a few clouds around. Highs will get back into the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey