7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a nice day across the Ohio Valley. It kind of had that “calm before the storm” vibe to me. Sunshine was out, it felt a lot like Spring, and warmer air was present too! High temperatures today were in the mid 50s before the shift in winds takes place. This will plummet temperatures this evening and through the morning hours of Saturday as out next winter system moves in. This system will move in a bit earlier, with precip starting to fall around 10/11 PM as rain then a full changeover after midnight. Winds will start to pickup and blow from the northwest around 10-15 mph. Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate thanks to heavy bands of snow setting up after midnight and blowing snow a possibility. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our region thanks to the incoming system. This goes into effect at 10 PM tonight and expires 1 AM Sunday.

SATURDAY: The morning hours will remind us that Old Man Winter is still here thanks to widespread snow activity and much colder air in store. Our maximum high will be just after midnight with that colder air continuing to pump in. Bundle up Ohio Valley! Snow showers should wrap up by the mid afternoon. How much snow is possible? We will likely see between 3-6 inches with locally higher amount. Breezy winds with gusts of 35 mph could significantly reduce visibility for the morning hours. Wind chills will also be a factor with the prominent wind, making it feel like the teens or dingle digits for most of the day. Take it easy if you must travel early on. Colder air returns for the morning of Sunday, with low temps likely in the mid-teens. Wind chills could be below zero Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: SPRING AHEAD! It is Daylight Saving Day, where we turn the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night or Sunday morning. Partly cloudy will best describe sky cover with a few rays of sun for the region as quiet weather returns. Temperatures will stay colder than average, just around 40 degrees for our maximum high. Winds could stay breezy for the morning hours.

MONDAY: A nice bump in temperatures for the new work-week with an upward trend throughout the week too! Daytime highs will be in the lower 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with temps back in the upper 50s. We will continue the uphill climb in temps this week!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the Ohio Valley and we will stay quiet in the weather department. High temps will approach 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: More rays of sun with a few clouds around. Highs will get back into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Quiet weather can’t always stick around. A chance for rain activity as we head into Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey