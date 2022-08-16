7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Aside from a stray shower or two across the area, it was a quiet start to the day. Temperatures were down in the upper 50s to low 60s with some patchy fog around. Cloud cover returned more widespread across Ohio first, then trickled into The Northern Panhandle. As we continue on this afternoon and evening, we will see scattered showers continue. No widespread rain, just isolated pockets of precip will stay around into the evening hours. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid-70s today. Tonight, scattered showers will likely stay around with the bulk of precip wrapping up before midnight. Light patches of mist are possible into early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we head into the midpoint of the week. Another chance for some spotty showers in the afternoon across the Ohio Valley. Not everyone will see rainfall. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the realm of possibility either. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. Muggy levels will be slightly sticky, but not overly oppressive.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the trend being dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. It may feel slightly sticky. High pressure will build in for the second half of the week, meaning more sunshine by Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. The extended temperature outlooks keeps us slightly below average temperatures for the rest of the month. Normal highs are in the lower 80s to end the month of August.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly for the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. Isolated storms are possible. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with widespread rain likely in the area with the advancement of a cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain. Temperatures will max out in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey