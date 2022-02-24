Wheeling, W. WV (WTRF) – Our next weather system should keep most of the amongst temperatures above the freezing mark, meaning precipitation should generally fall as rain.

As we head into the evening hours, we will likely see the rain shield move into our region. Temperatures in the mid to low levels may be just below freezing that a brief period of freezing rain mixes in, however the surface temperatures should be above that with little ice accumulation.

Most of Thursday evening and Friday mornings precip should fall as rain. There could be steady, heavy pockets of rain that could reduce visibility.

Ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas is likely with localized flooding across the area another possibility.

How much rain are we expected to see?

Most of the rain will start between 5 PM – 9 PM with some heavier pockets into the early morning hours of Friday

Rain totals across SE OH and The Northern Panhandle of WV.

Generally speaking, around an inch of rain will fall into Friday morning.

Areas closer to US 22 could see lower rain amount with slightly more wintry mix (sleet and freezing rain)

For an in-depth look at your forecast, head over to wtrf.com/weather