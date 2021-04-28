Portions of the Ohio Valley are in a Slight Risk for Severe Weather

Wheeling, WV – The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Ohio Valley in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Brooke and Hancock county in WV as well as Jefferson and Carroll county in OH are the counties listed in that threat.

The primary concerns for the area included isolated large hail and strong winds associated with any supercell formation.

The rest of the Ohio Valley is in a Marginal Risk or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. General thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon and evening that could produce some gusty winds and localized large hail. Flooding does not look to be a concern. For a full look at your forecast, click here.



StormTracker 7 meteorologist Zach Petey