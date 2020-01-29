Possibility for sunshine later today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Overcast skies with few snow showers, still cold, Highs 34-37.TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and calm, but colder, Lows 25-28.WEDNESDAY: Still generally cloudy but dry and chilly, Highs 36-39.THURSDAY: Few peeks of sun finally and still dry, Highs 39-42.FRIDAY: Partial sunshine with clouds, dry, Highs 40-43.SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, light rain or snow shower, Highs 42-45.SUNDAY: Scattered light snow showers, Highs 41-43.MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry and milder, Highs 47-50.