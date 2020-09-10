Possible A.M. fog and muggy conditions expected for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Some patchy fog is expected to develop this morning. Areas that typically see fog near the Ohio River are likely to see conditions similar to yesterday, with surrounding areas seeing widespread patchy fog. More clouds will be expected in the Ohio Valley skies today as we go through the day, but I still expect to see mostly sunny skies. It will also be noticeably more humid and muggy with dew point values nearing 70 degrees today. We will be slightly above average in terms of temperatures today. Highs will be around 83-85

FRIDAY: We will begin to return closer to average temperatures as we approach the weekend. A cold front will work its way through the Ohio Valley early Friday morning and will drop our temperatures slightly because of it. Partly cloudy skies are also expected. Highs around 79-81.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as we head into the afternoon. There is an increasing threat for afternoon rain showers in the area. Highs around 82-84.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions and a rain-plagued day is expected with a threat for rain showers off and on with a possible storm in the afternoon. Highs around 81-83.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with near average high temperatures around 77-79.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and we start to see the seasonable weather consistently. Highs around 76-78.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure looks to dominate the region and we are expected to see cloudless skies and average temperatures for September. Highs around 78-80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey