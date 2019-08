Possible heavy rain for Tuesday

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, very humid, Highs 80-82.

TONIGHT: Stray shower lingering then staying cloudy, Lows 66-70.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers may remain otherwise mostly cloudy, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny, calmer and drier, Highs 81-84.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny day, warming up again, Highs 84-86.

SUNDAY: A hotter day with sun then afternoon pop-up t-shower, Highs 85-87.

MONDAY: Several clouds, mainly dry and warm, Highs 84-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman