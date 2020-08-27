Possible severe storms Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains likely, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 75-79.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms returning, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker