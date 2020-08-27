Possible severe storms Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains likely, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 75-79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms returning, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter