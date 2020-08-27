Possible severe storms Friday

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: It would be a good idea to have the umbrella with you today. There is the chance we receive some storms after lunchtime. There is a chance for another round into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could pack a punch since portions of the viewing area are in a slight to marginal risk for severe weather. The mugginess will continue on as well. Highs around 85-87.

FRIDAY: I expect to see widespread rain showers and possible thunderstorms off and on throughout the day. As much as I want sun and 80 degree weather, we do need some rain. Highs around 83-85.