Possible severe storms Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows near 70.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains likely, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 74-78.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with occasional showers, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms returning, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker