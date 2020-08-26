Possible severe storms Thursday

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: I expect to see partly sunny skies as we head into the afternoon. As per usual, once we head into the peak heating hours, clouds will thicken. It looks like some brief periods of rain cannot be ruled out this afternoon as well as a small chance we see a thunderstorm. Highs around 86-88.

THURSDAY: The summer-like weather with high heat and mugginess will continue on. There is a chance some showers and storms roll through the valley as we head into mid morning hours. We will also return to the chance of some severe weather across our region, as portions of the Ohio Valley are in a slight risk. I expect to see more numerous thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs around 87-89.