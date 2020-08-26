Possible severe storms Thursday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains likely, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 74-78.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with occasional showers, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms returning, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

