Possible severe thunderstorms Saturday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and pleasantly warm, Lows 64-68.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: More clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day showers, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: More clouds then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

