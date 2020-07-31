Possible severe thunderstorms Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and pleasantly warm, Lows 64-68.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: More clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day showers, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: More clouds then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker