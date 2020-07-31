Possible severe thunderstorms Saturday

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun will be competing for rule of the sky today. At times, the sun will win out and others, the clouds will reign supreme. It will be sticky out but not overly oppressive. It is shaping up to be a nice afternoon. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: August comes in where July lacked. Rain. There is the chance for rain showers off and on throughout the day. The threat for rain looks to be greatest in the afternoon and evening but a stray shower grazing the area in the morning cannot be ruled out. Highs around 83-85.