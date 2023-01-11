Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring widespread rain showers back into the forecast on Thursday. Colder air will move into the region as we head into Friday, with a changeover to snow showers possible.

The Setup

Rain showers scattered across the board are expected with our next low-pressure system moving through the region on Thursday.

Predictor showing moderate to potentially heavy rainfall during Thursday afternoon.

We can expect rain showers scattered about during the morning hours with widespread rain as we head further into the afternoon and evening. Winds will also be a bit breezy, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible.

The changeover to potential snow occurs during the morning hours on Friday. Right now, this will likely be a low impact with not much in the way of precip. Cold dry air will filter in behind the front with scattered flurries likely through the morning on Friday and off on through the rest of the day. A lingering flurry is not out of the question into Saturday morning.

Predictor showing a changeover to snow flurries early Friday morning.

We have to take into account how warm surface temperatures have been when it comes to accumulation totals. The ground is much warmer right now with soil temperatures ranging in the upper 30s. This will hinder snowfall accumulations.