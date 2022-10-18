Following a warm and sunny weekend, we are seeing things pretty chilly and gloomy as we start a new week. Some snowflakes are even possible the next couple of days.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy for your Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to low 40’s. We will sit precipitation free for much of the day, but a couple morning and early afternoon flurries can’t be ruled out. If not snow then just some drizzle or mist. Then by the time we make it to dinner and sunset we will see a couple spotty rain showers across the Ohio Valley with a couple snowflakes mixed in.

Wednesday: A pretty much copy and paste from the day before, just with things a bit cooler. High temperatures will be in the low 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. Once again we could see a couple snow flakes for the morning and early afternoon hours. With some late afternoon and evening spotty rain showers possible, with a couple snowflakes mixed in.

Thursday: Trying to warm up and trying to clear out for your Thursday. Temperatures remain below average but we will at least be back up into the 50’s under partly Cloudy skies.

Friday: Clearing and warming continues for your Feel Good Friday. Temperatures right around 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We will see some spots sitting in the lower 60’s but most areas will be sitting in the upper 50’s with more sunshine.

Saturday: Sunshine returns to start the weekend. Mostly Sunny skies for your Saturday and we also see our temperatures get back to normal and even go above and beyond. Expect to see our high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: The weekend ends even better than how it began. Mostly sunny skies for your day on Sunday, we might see some more clouds than the day before but still overall a very pleasant and beautiful day. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s for most areas, with a couple spots still in the upper 60’s.

Monday: As we begin a new week we keep the same weather pattern. Mostly Sunny skies with temperatures remaining right around 70 degrees for your Monday.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick