BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Belmont County earlier this evening.

Viewer Amy Faulkner submitted photos to 7News showing the “potential tornado warned cell.”

The photos were taken in Belmont County between Jacobsburg and Centerville, facing north toward St. Clairsville.

7News Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey shared the photos with the NWS.

Here are some pictures from the Tornado Warned Cell earlier this evening in Belmont County, Ohio. The photos were taken by Amy Faulkner between Jacobsburg and Centerville facing north towards St. C. @NWSPittsburgh @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/G2B6H8WAo4 — Zach Petey (@Zach_PeteyWx) March 23, 2022

Marshall County emergency management director Tom Hart tells 7News that there was a report in Belmont County of a funnel cloud Wednesday evening.

7News reached out to Belmont County emergency management director Dave Ivan, but we have not heard back from him.

Belmont County and most of the viewing area remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates on this developing story.