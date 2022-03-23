OHIO VALLEY (WTRF)-The Ohio Valley was pelted with some severe weather today, bringing along a series of tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches.

There have been no confirmed tornado sightings in Marshall or Ohio counties, but the Marshall County EMA says a possible “tornado warned cell” was spotted in Belmont County.

We reached out to Dave Ivan, Belmont County EMA director, but he did not get back with us.



Officials say there have been no major issues in Marshall or Ohio Counties so far, but the storm left traces of damage in its path.

The Ohio County EMA says the winds knock down a pole near 31st and 33rd street in South Wheeling. There are also some power outages, downed trees and downed power lines.